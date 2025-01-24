Halftime Report

Down three at the end of the first quarter, the Trail Blazers now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 71-59.

The Trail Blazers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Portland 15-28, Orlando 23-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kia Center. The Magic are limping into the match on a four-game losing streak.

The experts predicted the Magic would be headed in after a win, but the Raptors made sure that didn't happen. The Magic took a 109-93 bruising from the Raptors on Tuesday. Orlando got off to an early lead (up 21 with 4:12 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Raptors posted 29.

The Trail Blazers fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 116-107 win over the Heat on Tuesday. Portland pushed the score to 97-77 by the end of the third, a deficit Miami cut but never quite recovered from.

Deandre Ayton was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 78.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024.

Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 23-22. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 15-28.

Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The Magic won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in April of 2024, slipping by the Trail Blazers 104-103. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.