The Indiana Pacers will host the Chicago Bulls for an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday, and the two franchises are jockeying for playoff position. Indiana is 19-18 overall and 9-6 at home, while Chicago is 17-19 overall and 10-8 on the road. Both teams have won four of five entering Wednesday and have split their last 10 meetings both straight up and against the spread.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 6 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 241.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Bulls spread: Indiana -6

Pacers vs. Bulls over/under: 241.5 points

Pacers vs. Bulls money line: Indiana -227, Chicago +181

Why the Bulls can cover

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulls beat the Spurs 114-110 on Monday. The win was all the more spectacular given Chicago was down by 19 with 11:02 left in the third quarter. Among those leading the charge was Zach LaVine, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 10 rebounds.

He's now scored 30 or more in three consecutive games. LaVine has been the driving force in a philosophical change for Chicago offensively, as the team has gone from 28th in pace (96.3 possessions per game) last season to second (104.0) in the NBA this year.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers strolled past the Nets comfortably on Monday, taking the game 113-99. Tyrese Haliburton was the offensive standout of the game as he posted 23 points and eight assists despite suffering an ankle injury that sent him to the locker room at the end of the first half.

However, the all-star guard is listed as questionable for Wednesday because of that ankle injury. During its current three-game winning streak, Indiana has covered by an average of 10.6 points per game, and the Pacers have also covered the spread in four of five games.

