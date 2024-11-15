We've got another exciting 2024 NBA Cup matchup on Friday's schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Miami Heat in an East Group B game as part of the NBA's in-season tournament. Indiana is 5-6 overall and 3-1 at home, while Miami is 4-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Pacers won two of three meetings last season. Indiana is 6-5 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Miami is 2-8 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Pacers vs. Heat spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers vs. Heat over/under: 227.5 points

Pacers vs. Heat money line: Pacers: -196, Heat: +164

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are coming in off a Wednesday defeat to the Orlando Magic, 94-90, but Pascal Siakam dropped 25 points on 8 of 11 shooting, while Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and 12 boards. Despite the defeat, Indiana showed off its defensive potential in holding Orlando to 94 points, marking the first game of the season in which the Pacers kept their opponent under triple-digits.

An improved defense would simply make Indiana that much more formidable as the offense is already elite. Indiana ranks in the top 10 in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists, with four players averaging at least 16 points. The Pacers are also defending the 3-point line, limiting foes to the third-lowest percentage from beyond the arc in the league. Indiana will also get a bit of a break on Friday as Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out for Miami. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Meanwhile, the Heat fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday but wound up with a 123-121 defeat. Despite the loss, the Heat got a top-tier performance from Tyler Herro, who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. Bam Adebayo was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami has an efficient offense that ranks fifth in 3-point percentage and commits the seventh-fewest turnovers per game. It also creates havoc on the other end, ranking fourth in steals, and forcing the seventh-most turnovers. While Butler is out for the Heat, Indiana is decimated by injury. They've already lost two centers to season-ending Achilles injuries in James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, while two starters in Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (knee) are sidelined for Friday. See which team to pick here.

