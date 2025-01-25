If part two of the two-game 2025 NBA Paris Games between the San Antonio Spurs (20-22) and Indiana Pacers (24-20) brings anything near a similar performance from Victor Wembanyama, the people of his native country are set for quite the show. The Spurs and Pacers play again on Saturday in the NBA Paris Games 2025 after San Antonio defeated Indiana, 140-110, in Paris on Thursday. Wembanyama, born in Le Chesnay, France, had a huge performance with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and a steal to lead the Spurs on Thursday. San Antonio improved to 20-22 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Pacers have still won eight of their last 10 games even with Thursday's loss dropping them to 24-20 overall.

Tipoff from Accor Arena in Paris, France, is set for noon ET. The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Spurs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234. Indiana is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while San Antonio is +110 (risk $100 to win $110) underdogs.

Spurs vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -1.5

Spurs vs. Pacers over/under: 234 points

Spurs vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -130, San Antonio +110

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana remains one of the hottest teams in the league as no team in the sport has a better 10-game record than the Pacers, who are 8-2 over their last 10 contests. The Pacers have been successful behind a balanced scoring effort with three different leading scorers over their last three games and four over their last five contests. And none of those are Tyrese Haliburton, who was second on Indiana in scoring at 20.1 ppg. He's still been an important part of the offense though, averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 assists per game this year.

The Pacers are the fourth-most efficient scoring team, shooting 48.9% from the field this season. Indiana continues to push the ball, playing at the seventh-fastest pace in the league, leading to the No. 11 scoring offense at 115 ppg. Indiana hasn't lost back-to-back games this month, so better performances from players like Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard could be ahead for Saturday.

Why the Spurs can cover

Wembanyama shot 13 of 21 (61.9%) from the field and the 7-foot-4 athletic center completely dominated inside, making 9 of 10 2-point attempts. The Spurs scored a season-high 140 points in their first game in Wembanyama's home country of France while shooting 60.4% from the field, including 50% on 3-pointers with 18 made triples. That efficiency may be difficult to duplicate, but with these games in France clearly meaning more to Wembanyama with the rare chance to play in his home country, his teammates may rally around him again on Saturday.

Wembanyama had his fourth straight double-double on Thursday and he's averaging 24.6 points and 10.8 rebounds in his second NBA season. He's also a top defensive player, averaging four blocks per game this season. Devin Vassell added 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting and Harrison Barnes had 20 points on 9 of 10 from the field on Thursday as the Spurs look to put together another dominant performance in France.

