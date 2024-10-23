Two teams with lofty aspirations square off when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans made the playoffs last season but were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. The Bulls, meanwhile, finished last season with a 39-43 record. Chicago is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games played in October, while New Orleans is 4-9 ATS in its previous 13 games against an opponent from the Central Division.

Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Pelicans odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.

Bulls vs. Pelicans spread: New Orleans -6.5

Bulls vs. Pelicans over/under: 227 points

Bulls vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -267, Chicago +217

NO: The Pelicans are 1-8 ATS in their past nine games at home

CHI: The Bulls are 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in October

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is among the many scoring options for New Orleans. In 64 games last season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. He knocked down 35.5% of his 3-point attempts. Ingram also connected on 49.2% of his field goals and 80.1% of his free throws.

Guard C.J. McCollum is also an effective offensive weapon for the Pelicans. The veteran was among New Orleans' most productive players last season, averaging 20.0 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He made 66 regular-season appearances, all starts, and connected on 42.9% of his 3-point attempts.

Why the Bulls can cover

Zach LaVine dealt with injuries last season, which limited him to just 25 games. LaVine looks like his old self heading into the 2024-25 season after logging 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 31 minutes in last week's 125-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves. LaVine will be heavily relied on as the Bulls move forward without DeMar DeRozan this season.

Also leading the Chicago attack is center Nikola Vucevic. In 76 games last season, Vucevic averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes of play. The Bulls hope to get production from Lonzo Ball, who hasn't appeared in a regular season game since January of 2022 because of lingering knee issues. In 252 career games, Ball is averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

