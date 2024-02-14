The New Orleans Pelicans (32-22) will try to stay hot when they face the struggling Washington Wizards (9-44) on Wednesday night. New Orleans has won six of its last seven games, including a 96-87 win at Memphis on Monday to wrap up a four-game road trip. Washington has lost seven consecutive games and is still seeking its first win of February after falling to Dallas on Monday. The Pelicans picked up a 142-122 victory when these teams met in December.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 235.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Wizards vs. Pelicans picks, you'll need to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Wizards spread: Pelicans -12.5

Pelicans vs. Wizards over/under: 235.5 points

Pelicans vs. Wizards money line: Pelicans: -831, Wizards: +567

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington continues to stay competitive in its losses, with only one of its last six defeats coming by double digits. The Wizards covered the 11.5-point spread in their 112-104 loss at Dallas on Monday, as small forward Deni Avdija scored 25 points on 11 of 17 shooting. Power forward Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and eight rebounds, while point guard Tyus Jones posted a 14-point, 16-assist double-double.

The Wizards had a chance to win the game outright before being outscored by 18 points in the fourth quarter. They also held an early 15-point lead against New Orleans when these teams met in December, powered by 27 points from Kuzma. Washington has covered the spread in six consecutive road games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans will be excited for its second home game in the last 19 days after going 6-3 while playing eight of its last nine games away from home. The Pelicans went 3-1 in the final four road games, including a 96-87 win at Memphis on Monday. They led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter and extended Memphis' NBA-worst losing streak to nine games.

This should be another comfortable win for the Pelicans, as Washington has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have lost seven consecutive games and have only covered the spread three times in the last nine meetings between these teams. Meanwhile, New Orleans has covered the spread in five of its last six games against Eastern Conference opponents. Zion Williamson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pelicans vs. Wizards picks

