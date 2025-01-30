3rd Quarter Report

The Timberwolves already have more points against the Suns than they managed in total against the Hawks last Monday. The Timberwolves have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 104-91.

The Timberwolves entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Suns step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Minnesota 25-21, Phoenix 24-21

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 100-92 on Monday. The team accrued 60 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Even though they won, the Timberwolves struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Suns posted their closest win since November 4, 2024 on Monday. They skirted past the Clippers 111-109.

The Suns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Devin Booker led the charge by scoring 26 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Booker's performance made up for a slower match against the Wizards on Saturday.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 25-21. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 24-21 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Looking forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Suns in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, sneaking past 120-117. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Booker, who earned 44 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Timberwolves still be able to contain Booker? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.