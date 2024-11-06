We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 2-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Detroit is 3-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Pistons have dominated this series recently, winning six of the last eight meetings against the Hornets.

This time around, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit-Charlotte. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets -1.5

Hornets vs. Pistons over/under: 222.5 points

Hornets vs. Pistons money line: Hornets:-121, Pistons +101

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are headed into Wednesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 114-93 walloping at the hands of the Timberwolves. The game marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March. However, Charlotte will enter tonight's contest confident it can secure the victory. That's because the Hornets have won 10 of their last 13 home games against the Pistons.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons hadn't done well against the Lakers recently, losing eight of their previous 10 matchups, but they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Pistons walked away with a convincing 115-103 victory over the Lakers. The win made it back-to-back victories for Detroit. The Pistons are now 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.

Detroit is led offensively by guard Cade Cunningham, who's averaging 23.2 points, 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Monday's win over Los Angeles, Cunningham posted a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

How to make Hornets vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over.

So who wins Pistons vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.