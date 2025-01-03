We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will visit the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is 15-18 overall and 6-8 at home, while Charlotte is 7-25 overall and 2-12 on the road. The Hornets have won both meetings this season, with each taking place in Charlotte. The Hornets are 15-17 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Pistons are 16-16-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons -7

Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 218.5 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Pistons: -287, Hornets: +233

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons came out on top against the Orlando Magic by a score of 105-96 on Wednesday. The team accrued 65 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Jaden Ivey led the way with 22 points, but unfortunately, he suffered a broken leg in the game and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season. Of fortune for Detroit is that it has balanced scoring as all five starters had at least a dozen points in the victory.

With Ivey out, Detroit will rely more on veteran Malik Beasley, and he's shot lights-out this season, ranking third in the NBA in made 3-pointers (125) despite ranking 72nd in minutes played. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons in points (23.8) and assists (9.7), while vets, Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr., are both putting up over 10 points per game. Detroit also gets a bit of a break on Friday as Charlotte has a lengthy injury report, with LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) and Brandon Miller (ankle) both questionable, while Tre Mann (back) remains out.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte fell on Monday to the Chicago Bulls, 115-108, but the Hornets will at least get two days of rest advantage over Detroit. The Hornets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mark Williams, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Charlotte was without Ball and Miller in that game, so their statuses are ones to monitor before tipoff. The Hornets have the situational spread advantage over Detroit as the Pistons are just 1-5 ATS as home favorites this season, while Charlotte is 7-5 ATS as a road underdog. Detroit will also have to adjust to life without Ivey, and the Pistons are 1-2 outright without their second-leading scorer and covered in just one of those three games.

How to make Pistons vs. Hornets picks

