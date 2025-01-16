Two teams jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference NBA standings will go head-to-head on Thursday night when the Indiana Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons. The Pacers are 22-19 on the season and are currently sixth in the East, while the Pistons are 21-19 and sitting a half-game back in seventh. With the top six teams in each conference avoiding the NBA play-in tournament, this is a crucial battle, and Indiana has dominated the rivalry of late -- winning and covering the spread in seven of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The home team is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Pacers odds, and the over/under is 228.5 points according to the SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pacers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Detroit -2.5

Pistons vs. Pacers over/under: 228.5 points

Pistons vs. Pacers money line: Detroit -150, Indiana +125

Why the Pistons can cover

Having won 10 of their last 12 games, the Pistons are surging at the moment, and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has been a driving force in the success. Cunningham has scored 30 points or more in four of his last six outings, including a 36-point performance in a 124-119 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Malik Beasley also had 22 points off the bench in the win over New York, and Detroit has now covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games. Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points and 9.4 assists while shooting 46.0% from the floor and 38.2% from the 3-point line (all career-highs) this season.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, Indiana was on a six-game winning streak before it ran into the East-leading Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Pacers dropped a 127-117 decision but did have seven players reach double-figures in scoring despite being without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring).

Haliburton is listed as questionable to return to action on Thursday, and it would provide a huge boost if he's in the lineup. The Pacers and Pistons have split their first two matchups of the season both straight up and against the spread. Indiana covered as 5.5-point road favorites against Detroit to open the season.

