The Toronto Raptors (0-1) will play their second straight home game to open the season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) on Friday night. Toronto is coming off a rough season opener, falling to Cleveland in a 136-106 final on Wednesday. Philadelphia is hoping to bounce back as well after dropping a 124-109 final against Milwaukee earlier this week. This marks the return of former Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, who is now on the Philadelphia bench.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Sixers are favored by 5 points in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 219.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5

Raptors vs. 76ers over/under: 219.5 points

Raptors vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -215, Raptors +178

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto was without star RJ Barrett (shoulder) in its season opener on Wednesday, and he is expected to miss this game as well. Backup center Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 18 points and four 3-pointers in the loss to Cleveland, while second-year shooting guard Gradey Dick had 16 points on 5 of 13 shooting. Rookie point guard Jamal Shead had a strong showing in his first game, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists off the bench.

Philadelphia heads into this game without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, who are both sidelined with knee injuries. The 76ers struggled without them on Wednesday, shooting just 25.8% from 3-point range. They are just 5-10 in their last 15 games against Atlantic Division opponents.

Why the 76ers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists on Wednesday, while center Andre Drummond posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in 21 points, knocking down 8 of 18 attempts from the floor. The 76ers have dominated this head-to-head series, winning seven consecutive games while covering the spread in five straight matchups.

They have covered the spread in 13 of their last 18 games dating back to last season, including seven of their last eight road games. Toronto has been trending in the opposite direction, covering five times in its last 18 games. The Raptors have been the worst team in the Atlantic Division dating back to last year, winning just one of their last 19 division games. They are expected to be without Barrett, Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and Kelly Olynyk (back).

