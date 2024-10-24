Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Minnesota 0-1, Sacramento 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: FanDuel SN - North

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

The Timberwolves can't be to happy about their upcoming road contest considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Tuesday. They took a 110-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Kings, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (46-36), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Looking ahead, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 42-39-1 record against the spread.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in March, but they still walked away with a 124-120 win. Do the Kings have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Timberwolves turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.