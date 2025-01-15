Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Memphis 25-15, San Antonio 19-19
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Spurs fans going to Wednesday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Spurs, who come in off a win.
The Spurs will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating the Lakers, who they had gone 1-8 against in their nine prior meetings. Everything went the Spurs' way against the Lakers on Monday as the Spurs made off with a 126-102 victory. The win was a breath of fresh air for San Antonio as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
The match pitted two of the league's most dominant centers against one another in Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis. Wembanyama had a solid game and went 10 of 17 on his way to 23 points along with eight boards and five assists. Meanwhile, Davis was balling out in the loss, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies suffered their closest defeat since November 4, 2024 on Monday. They fell just short of the Rockets by a score of 120-118. Memphis has struggled against Houston recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The Spurs will have to contain Desmond Bane as he made an impact in the Grizzlies' last game. He went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points.
The Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 30.5 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 22.4 per game.
Memphis' record now sits at 25-15. As for San Antonio, the victory got them back to even at 19-19.
While only the Spurs took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 27-13 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against San Antonio in their most recent matchups.
The Spurs strolled past the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in April of 2024 by a score of 102-87. Do the Spurs have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Grizzlies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 239 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Apr 09, 2024 - San Antonio 102 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 22, 2024 - Memphis 99 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 02, 2024 - Memphis 106 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2023 - Memphis 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- Mar 17, 2023 - Memphis 126 vs. San Antonio 120
- Jan 11, 2023 - Memphis 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Jan 09, 2023 - Memphis 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Nov 09, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. San Antonio 122
- Mar 30, 2022 - Memphis 112 vs. San Antonio 111
- Feb 28, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105