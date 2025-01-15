Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Memphis 25-15, San Antonio 19-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Spurs fans going to Wednesday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Spurs, who come in off a win.

The Spurs will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating the Lakers, who they had gone 1-8 against in their nine prior meetings. Everything went the Spurs' way against the Lakers on Monday as the Spurs made off with a 126-102 victory. The win was a breath of fresh air for San Antonio as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant centers against one another in Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis. Wembanyama had a solid game and went 10 of 17 on his way to 23 points along with eight boards and five assists. Meanwhile, Davis was balling out in the loss, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies suffered their closest defeat since November 4, 2024 on Monday. They fell just short of the Rockets by a score of 120-118. Memphis has struggled against Houston recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Spurs will have to contain Desmond Bane as he made an impact in the Grizzlies' last game. He went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points.

The Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 30.5 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 22.4 per game.

Memphis' record now sits at 25-15. As for San Antonio, the victory got them back to even at 19-19.

While only the Spurs took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 27-13 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against San Antonio in their most recent matchups.

The Spurs strolled past the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in April of 2024 by a score of 102-87. Do the Spurs have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Grizzlies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 239 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.