The San Antonio Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams when they meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas in a Southwest Division matchup on Thursday. The Mavericks are coming off a season that saw them reach the NBA Finals, while San Antonio missed the postseason for the fifth consecutive year. The Spurs (22-60 in 2023-24), who were 3-13 against Southwest Division foes last season, were 10-31 in road games. The Mavericks (50-32), who were the fifth seed in the West and 11-5 within the division, were 25-16 on their home court.

Spurs vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -8

Spurs vs. Mavericks over/under: 229.5 points

Spurs vs. Mavericks money line: San Antonio +263, Dallas -340

SA: The Spurs have hit the money line in 11 of their last 23 games (+20.40 units)

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total under in 51 of their last 79 games (+20.20 units)

Why the Mavericks can cover

Luka Doncic powers the Dallas offense. In 70 games last season, all starts, he averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.5 minutes of action. He connected on 48.7% of his field goals, including 38.2% from 3-point range and 78.6% of his free throws. He has always played well against the Spurs. In 20 career games against San Antonio, Doncic is averaging 29.4 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson, an offseason trade acquisition, is another weapon on offense for Dallas. The four-time NBA champion played in 77 games last year for the Warriors, starting 63. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2023-24. It was the first time in seven years he did not average 20 or more points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is led by the reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. The second-year center averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes of action last season. He connected on 46.5% of his field goals, including 32.5% from 3-point range and 79.6% at the foul line. He finished the regular season with at least one block in 39 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Small forward Keldon Johnson is among San Antonio's top-returning scorers. The former first-round pick in 2019 played in 69 games last season, including 27 starts. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.5 minutes. He connected on 45.4% of his field goals, including 34.6% from 3-point range and 79.2% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

