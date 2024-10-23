The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers match up in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday night to open the 2024-25 season for both sides. Last season, the Clippers went 51-31 and secured the fourth seed in the West. They were sent packing in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks. On the other side, the Suns went 49-33 to secure the sixth seed. Phoenix was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for Los Angeles.

Tip-off from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225. Before locking in any Clippers vs. Clippers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Clippers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Phoenix -5.5

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 225 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Phoenix -203, Los Angeles +168

PHO: The Phoenix Suns have hit the game Under in 40 of their last 66 games

LAC: The LA Clippers have hit the 4Q Over in 27 of their last 42 games

Suns vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Suns vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant rolls into his third season with the Suns. Durant is an effortless scorer from all over the court with secure handles and a jumper that is extremely difficult to defend. The 36-year-old averages 27 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game with the Suns. Durant dropped 30-plus points in two of the four games in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Guard Devin Booker is the other member of the dynamic duo for the Suns. Booker owns a nearly automatic mid-range jumper and he can catch fire in a hurry. The Kentucky product averaged 27.1 points and a career-high 6.9 assists per game last season. In addition, he scored 30-plus points 25 times last year. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year, $70 million deal. Harden is a floor general who is able to get his teammates involved. He can also create his own shot from multiple spots. Last season with the Clippers, Harden logged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and shot 38% from beyond the arc. He finished with 23 double-doubles as well in the 2023-24 campaign.

Guard Terance Mann will have an expanded role with Paul George no longer on the team and Leonard sidelined. Mann plays with high energy on the defensive end while being able to score offensively. In his NBA career, the Florida State product averages 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and shoots 50% from the field. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Clippers on Wednesday night, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Clippers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.