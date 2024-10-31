The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) and the Phoenix Suns (3-1) are set to match up in a Western Conference showdown on Thursday night. The Suns head into this game rolling, winning two games in a row. On Monday, Phoenix beat the Lakers, 109-105. Meanwhile, the Clippers are coming off a loss on Wednesday night. Los Angeles fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 106-105. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for the Clippers. Bradley Beal (elbow) is questionable for Phoenix.

Tip-off from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221. Before locking in any Clippers vs. Suns picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Phoenix -4.5

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 221 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Phoenix -196, Los Angeles +164

PHO: The Suns are 1-3 ATS this season

LAC: The Clippers are 3-1 ATS this season

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is an exceptional scorer and difference-maker for the Suns. Durant has the offensive skillset and jumper to get a bucket from any area on the court. The 36-year-old leads the team in scoring (29) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. He's dropped 30-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing, Durant had 30 points, eight boards, four assists, and four blocks.

Guard Devin Booker provides the Suns with an additional ball handler and shot creator. Booker has a crisp jumper and has elevated his playmaking ability. The Kentucky product logs 23 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. In the win over the Lakers on Monday, Booker had a season-high 33 points, three boards, and knocked down three 3-pointers. He's also knocked at least two 3-pointers in all four games in 2024.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden is an all-around playmaker in the backcourt. Harden is a top-notch facilitator with the ability to score from all three levels on the court. He's recorded three double-doubles thus far with at least 10 assists. In Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors, Harden had 23 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. He's averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game.

Guard Norman Powell is a high-energy player for Los Angeles. Powell is able to put the ball on the floor to attack the paint but also has a good jumper to be an asset on the perimeter. The 31-year-old has scored 20-plus twice this season. On Oct. 26 against the Denver Nuggets, Powell had 37 points, three rebounds, and went 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. He logs a team-high 26 points with 3.3 rebounds per game.

