We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix is 23-21 overall and 14-8 at home, while Los Angeles is 26-19 overall and 9-11 on the road. The Suns won each of their previous two meetings this season, both coming in Los Angeles, with the Suns most recently defeating the Clippers, 125-119, on Oct. 31.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Suns vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Phoenix vs. Los Angeles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -1.5

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 224.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Clippers: -131, Suns: +110

PHO: The Under has hit in 13 of the last 17 Suns games, including each of the last three contests

LAC: The Clippers are 7-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last eight games

Suns vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Suns vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have won four of their last six games and are coming off a 127-117 victory over the Bucks on Saturday. James Harden had 40 points and nine assists with Norman Powell adding 33 points in the win. Harden is averaging 21.7 points and is sixth in the league in assists at 8.3 per game as the 10-time All-Star is coming off his third 40-point performance of the season. Powell, a 10-year NBA veteran, is having a standout campaign, averaging a career-high 23.9 ppg this year. He's scored at least 22 points in five straight games to add scoring depth to a starting lineup featuring Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 106.8 ppg this season. The Clippers have held teams to fewer than 100 points in four of their last eight games as teams are shooting just 45.1% from the field against them, the fourth-lowest in the league. The Clippers also have the third-best 3-point defense (33.9%), so the Suns may not have many open looks on Monday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns have won four of their last five games and are coming off a 119-109 victory over the Wizards on Saturday. Kevin Durant had 29 points in the win as he's been Phoenix's leading scorer in three of the last four games. Durant is fifth in the league in scoring at 27.2 ppg as he's set to play in his 15th All-Star Game this year. The 36-year-old has shot better than 53% from the field in three straight games as he's still one of the league's top scorers despite being in his 17th NBA season. Devin Booker is adding 25.5 ppg and has scored at least 30 points in six of his last eight games as one of the top-scoring duos in the league.

Phoenix is one of the most efficient shooting teams in the league, ranking 10th in field goal percentage (55%). The Suns are sixth in 3-point shooting (37.4%), so despite Los Angeles being strong at defending from deep, the Phoenix shooters will provide the Clippers a tough challenge. The Suns also have the fourth-best shooting percentage from the foul line (79.9%), so Los Angeles needs to be careful with how it defends Phoenix. See which team to pick here.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Suns spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 140-100 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.