The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns meet for a high-profile Western Conference tilt on Sunday afternoon. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic lead the Mavericks against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the Suns, and it marks the first contest between Irving and Durant since the pairing left Brooklyn. The Suns are 35-29 overall and the Mavericks are 33-31 this season. Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as questionable for the Suns, with Terrence Ross (toe) listed as probable and Landry Shamet (foot) ruled out. Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Davis Bertans (calf) are listed as probable for the Mavericks.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mavericks as 1-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds.

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -1

Suns vs. Mavericks over/under: 233 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -120, Suns +100

PHO: The Suns are 17-15-1 against the spread in road games

DAL: The Mavericks are 11-19-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix is dangerous and efficient on offense. The Suns are shooting 37.9% from 3-point range this season, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Phoenix shares the ball at an elite level. The Suns rank in the top three of the league in assists per game (27.1) and assist percentage (65.1% of field goals), and Phoenix creates second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass by securing 31.1% of missed shots. Dallas is No. 24 in the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, and the Mavericks yield well over 25 free throw attempts per game to opponents.

On defense, Phoenix is rock-solid, giving up fewer than 1.12 points per possession this season. The Suns land in the top five of the league in opponent shooting and assist prevention, with Phoenix also blocking 5.0 shots per game. Dallas is quite strong on offense in the aggregate, but the Mavericks are only No. 28 in the NBA in assists (22.5 per game) and No. 29 in offensive rebounding, grabbing only 23.3% of missed shots.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has the edge at home, with the Mavericks out-scoring opponents by 4.9 points per 100 possessions in home games this season. Phoenix is just 14-19 on the road to go along with a negative point differential away from home. From there, Dallas can ride its electric offense to success. The Mavericks are scoring almost 1.22 points per possession since acquiring Irving, and Dallas ranks in the top six of the NBA in offensive efficiency for the full season. The Mavericks have top-five marks in free throw creation, turnover rate, 3-pointers per game, and 2-point accuracy, with Dallas converting 37.0% of its 3-point attempts.

On defense, Dallas leads the league in 3-point prevention, giving up only 10.9 triples per game. The Mavericks are also in the top 10 of the league in assists allowed (24.5 per game), with Phoenix posting bottom-five metrics in 2-point accuracy (51.4%) and free throw creation (21.7 attempts per game).

