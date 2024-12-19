The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) are on the road to play against the Orlando Magic (17-11) in a cross-conference battle on Thursday. The Thunder were handed a 97-81 loss by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup Championship Game. Orlando, meanwhile, limps into tonight's contest having lost two consecutive games. On Sunday, the New York Knicks topped the Magic 100-91. Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) are both out for the Magic.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando is 7 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Magic odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.

Thunder vs. Magic spread: Oklahoma City -6.5

Thunder vs. Magic over/under: 210 points

Thunder vs. Magic money line: Oklahoma City -269, Orlando +218

OKC: The Thunder are 16-10 against the spread this season

ORL: The Magic are 16-12 against the spread this season

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the main ball handler and shot creator on the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the NBA in points per game (30.3) to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The 26-year-old has notched 30-plus points in four of the last five games. On Dec. 14 against the Houston Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein recently returned to the frontcourt. Hartenstein is active in the lane as a rebounder with soft hands around the basket. He averages 12.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game. Hartenstein has eight double-doubles this season. In his last game, the six-year pro had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Why the Magic can cover

Guard Jalen Suggs is an athletic two-way threat in the backcourt. Suggs creates his own shot but has active hands defensively. The Gonzaga product logs 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. On Dec. 10 versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Suggs had 32 points and nine rebounds. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games.

Center Goga Bitadze gives Orlando a lengthy player in the paint. Bitadze puts up 8.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field. The 26-year-old has notched a double-double in two of his last three games. In the Dec. 8 game against the Suns, Bitadze totaled 21 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

