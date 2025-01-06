The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 17-18 overall and 8-8 at home, while Portland is 12-22 overall and 4-14 on the road. The Pistons are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers spread: Pistons -6.5

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 224.5 points

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers money line: Pistons: -264, Trail Blazers: +213

Why the Pistons can cover

The Trail Blazers are hoping to do what the Timberwolves couldn't on Saturday: put an end to the Pistons' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Pistons took down the Timberwolves 119-105.

Cade Cunningham was a one-man wrecking crew for the Pistons as he almost dropped a double-double with 40 points and nine assists. Cunningham has become a key player for the Pistons. Detroit is 7-3 when he scores at least 20 points, but 10-15 otherwise. For the season, Cunningham is averaging 24.1 points, 9.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are coming off an impressive 105-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Blazers have now won three of their past five games and have dominated this series in recent years.

In fact, Portland is 8-1 in its last nine games against the Pistons. The Blazers are also 4-1 against the spread in their past five road games against Detroit. Portland enters Monday's matchup averaging 107.9 points per game while knocking down 44.6% of its field goals.

How to make Pistons vs. Trail Blazers picks

