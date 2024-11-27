3rd Quarter Report

The Spurs already have more points against the Jazz than they managed in total against the Warriors last Saturday. The Spurs have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 116-103.

The Spurs entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Jazz step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: San Antonio 9-8, Utah 4-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the San Antonio Spurs at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, the Jazz finally turned things around against the Knicks on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 121-106 victory over New York. That looming 121-106 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Utah yet this season.

Lauri Markkanen went supernova for the Jazz, shooting 5-for-8 from long range and almost dropping a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. The match was Markkanen's third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Collin Sexton, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus five assists.

The Jazz were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Knicks only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Spurs had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They came out on top against Golden State by a score of 104-94. The win was all the more spectacular given San Antonio was down by 17 with 3:34 left in the third quarter.

Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former went 7 for 8 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. Wembanyama is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last 13 games he's played.

Utah's victory bumped their record up to 4-12. As for San Antonio, they pushed their record up to 9-8 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Utah's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

The Jazz came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup on Thursday, falling 126-118. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.