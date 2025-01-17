On Friday, the one-year anniversary of the death of assistant coach Dejan "Deki" Milojević, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have named an award in his honor. At the end of the regular season, they will present the first annual Dejan Milojević Brate Award to a member of their basketball operations staff "who embodies the spirit, dedication, and legacy" of Milojević.

From the Warriors' press release:

In Serbian, "brate" (BRAH-teh) translates to "brother," symbolizing the camaraderie, loyalty, and connection Milojević brought to everyone he worked with. Named in honor of Milojević, who tragically passed away a year ago today in Salt Lake City at the age of 46, the award celebrates individuals who exemplify the qualities that defined his remarkable life and career. Recipients will be selected for their impactful contributions both on and off the court, their unwavering support of teammates and the organization, and their embodiment of key values such as mentorship, positivity, integrity, and community spirit.

Milojević died after having a heart attack at a team dinner on a road trip. Recently, several members of the organization have spoken about how much he meant to them.

"It's difficult at times, when you watch old games and see him on the bench," Chris DeMarco told the San Franciso Chronicle's Ron Kroichick. "He was obviously really talented with his Xs and Os, but he was also really joyful — he just brought a different vibe to the team, always smiling."

DeMarco, who shared an office with Milojević and assistant coach Ron Adams, continued: "He was a truth teller. He wasn't afraid to hold guys accountable and let them know what he thought they could do better. Players respected that."

Warriors veteran Kevon Looney told the Chronicle that, when he talks to younger teammates, he tries to communicate the way that Milojević did.

"Deki had a great way of being brutally honest and holding you accountable, but doing it with a smile so you didn't feel attacked," Looney said. "You couldn't really get mad. If anybody else called me soft, I'd be offended."

Second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis told the Bay Area News Group's Danny Emerman that he appreciated that Milojević cracked jokes and clearly loved his job. "Just a bright spirit, just an all-around beautiful human being," he said.

Jackson-Davis said Milojević's death was like the death of a family member and the team is still trying to get over it. Coach Steve Kerr told the Chronicle that he thinks about Milojević "every day -- where his office was in the building, where he sat on the bus and the plane. It's impossible not to think of him." Adams, who counted Milojević as one of his best friends, told the Bay Area News Group that he thinks about him daily, too. Adams was sitting next to him on that "terrible night" in Utah a year ago.

"I don't think you move mentally forward," Adams said. "That's in your heart. To me, that's like it was yesterday. You just kind of manage, that's all you can do."