The Boston Celtics (29-13) will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since Christmas Day when they face the Golden State Warriors (21-20) on Monday night during the MLK Day NBA schedule. Boston has alternated between wins and losses in its last eight games, and it will hope that trend continues following an overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday. Golden State is coming off consecutive wins over the Timberwolves and Wizards to get back above the .500 mark overall this season. The Warriors picked up a road win in November in the first meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Celtics are favored by 10 points in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under is 225 points according to the SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Celtics vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10

Warriors vs. Celtics over/under: 225 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Boston -475, Golden State +360

Warriors vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State opened the season series between these teams with a 118-112 win on Nov. 6, as star guard Stephen Curry poured in 27 points. The Warriors enter Monday's game on a two-game winning streak after beating the Wizards by eight points on Saturday night. Curry finished that game on the bench with a sore ankle, and he is questionable for this contest.

The Warriors are going to be without veteran Draymond Green, who is dealing with a calf strain. Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points against the Wizards and is averaging 25 points per game over his last three outings, stepping up with Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Kyle Anderson sidelined. Boston got off to a 19-4 start this season, but it has gone just 10-9 since then. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has struggled with consistency issues over the last few weeks, but it has not lost consecutive games since Christmas Day. The Celtics have been excellent at bouncing back in this head-to-head series as well, winning the last three rematches with the Warriors by an average of 25.7 points. Forward Jayson Tatum had a game-high 32 points in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tatum leads Boston with 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is facing a depleted Golden State roster that has gone just 9-17 in its last 26 games following a 12-3 start to the season. Boston is 15-5 in its last 20 games against Western Conference opponents, while Golden State has only covered the spread four times in its last 14 games. See which team to pick here.

