The Golden State Warriors will visit the Indiana Pacers in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Indiana is 20-18 overall and 10-6 at home, while Golden State is 19-18 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Pacers just defeated the Warriors, 111-105, on the road on Dec. 23. Golden State is 19-18 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Indiana is 18-19-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 8 points in the latest Warriors vs. Pacers odds, and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Warriors spread: Pacers -8

Pacers vs. Warriors over/under: 223.5 points

Pacers vs. Warriors money line: Pacers: -306, Warriors: +245

Pacers vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV

Why the Pacers can cover

The Warriors are hoping to do what the Chicago Bulls couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Pacers' winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Pacers strolled past Chicago, 129-113, with Thomas Bryant contributing to 22 points and eight rebounds in his first start of the season. Pascal Siakam was another key player, going 11 for 17 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds.

Indiana operates one of the most efficient offenses in the league, ranking fourth in both field goal percentage and 2-point percentage, while sitting eighth in 3-point percentage. The Pacers also have the spread advantage as they've covered in four straight, while the Warriors have failed to cover in three straight. Meanwhile, Golden State hasn't released its injury report yet on the second night of a back-to-back, but Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) has missed the last three games. Plus, Steph Curry played last night but has sat out on the other half of the Warriors' last three back-to-backs, so the team could be without its best player.

Why the Warriors can cover

On Thursday, the Warriors escaped with a 107-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons, thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Six Warriors scored in between 11 and 19 points, led by Buddy Hield. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Golden State's bench outscored Detroit's reserves 37-21.

Even with the presence of arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history in Curry, Golden State hangs its hat on the defensive end. It ranks in the top 10 in both steals and blocks, while also being the No. 3 rebounding team in the NBA. The Warriors also limit opponents to bottom-10 rankings in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, and they are facing an Indiana squad also dealing with a lengthy injury report. Myles Turner (illness) missed Wednesday's game and is questionable for tonight, as is two-time All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), while fellow starter, Aaron Nesmith (ankle), remains out.

