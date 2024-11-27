We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Golden State Warriors. Golden State is 12-5 overall and 5-2 at home, while Oklahoma City is 13-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Warriors won the last matchup, 127-116, on Nov. 10, which ended a three-game win streak for OKC in the head-to-head series. Golden State is 11-6 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Thunder are 10-7 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. OKC is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points.

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Warriors +2.5

Warriors vs. Thunder over/under: 229.5 points

Warriors vs. Thunder money line: Warriors: +113, Thunder: -134

Why the Thunder can cover

Everything went the Thunder's way against the Sacramento Kings on Monday as the Thunder made off with a 130-109 win. OKC relied on the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped 37 points with 11 assists, while Jalen Williams had 28 points plus five assists. The Thunder bench outscored Sacramento's 38-22, and the reserves have been a strength of Oklahoma City all season.

The Thunder have seven players averaging at least 9.0 points per game, but defense is the team's calling card. It ranks first in defensive rating, steals and field goal percentage allowed, while ranking second in points allowed and third in blocks. OKC also has a strong 5-2 ATS mark on the road, while Golden State is 0-3 ATS over its last three games overall. Additionally, Steph Curry (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (illness) are questionable to suit up for the Warriors.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors took a 128-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, despite Curry producing 28 points along with seven assists. What's more, he also racked up eight threes, the most he's had since back in February. As a team, Golden State racked up 32 assists and leads the NBA with 30.3 assists per game.

The Warriors have incredible balance, ranking fourth in defensive rating and sixth in offensive rating. In addition to leading the league in assists, Golden State ranks in the top five in rebounds, steals, 3-pointers made and 3-pointers allowed. The Warriors haven't been underdogs often this season, but they are 4-1 ATS when a dog, while OKC is shorthanded without Chet Holmgren (hip), Alex Caruso (hip) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring).

