The Washington Wizards will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 2-3 overall and 1-3 at home, while Golden State is 5-1 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Warriors will be without superstar Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury. The Wizards will be without the services of Kyle Kuzma (groin), who's averaging 17.0 points per game.

The Warriors are favored by 10 points in the latest Wizards vs. Warriors odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Warriors spread: Wizards +10

Wizards vs. Warriors over/under: 232.5 points

Wizards vs. Warriors money line: Wizards +370, Warriors -495

Wizards vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards are coming in off a wild two-game stretch. After soaring to 133 points on Wednesday, they were much more limited offensively against the Heat on Saturday. They fell victim to a bruising 118-98 defeat at the hands of Miami. The contest marked Washington's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The Wizards are averaging 114.0 points per game this season, which ranks 15th in the NBA. Washington is led by guard Jordan Poole, who's scoring 22.2 points per game on average. Center Jonas Valanciunas has also been effective for the Wizards, averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Warriors ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Rockets with a 127-121 victory. Winning may never get old, but Golden State sure is getting used to it with its third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Buddy Hield, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds. For the season, Hield is averaging 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In addition, the Warriors are 5-1 against the spread in their past six meetings against the Wizards.

How to make Wizards vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total.

