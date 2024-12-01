Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Orlando 14-7, Brooklyn 9-11

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.

The Nets are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Magic just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Friday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 123-100 walloping at the hands of Orlando. Brooklyn has struggled against Orlando recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Franz Wagner, who went 12 for 20 en route to 29 points plus eight assists and eight rebounds, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Caldwell-Pope a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%).

The Magic were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only posted 22.

Brooklyn's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Orlando, the victory was the fifth in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 14-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: The Nets have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 31.9% of their threes this season. Given the Nets' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 9-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.