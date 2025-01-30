Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Houston 32-14, Memphis 31-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Grizzlies are on a four-game streak of home wins, while the Rockets are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 123.3 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Knicks just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 143-106 loss at the hands of New York. Memphis hasn't had much luck with New York recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Hawks 100-96 on Tuesday.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 31-16. As for Houston, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 32-14 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Grizzlies have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Grizzlies couldn't quite finish off the Rockets in their previous meeting on January 13th and fell 120-118. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Rockets' Jalen Green, who went 13 for 18 en route to 42 points. Back with a vengeance, will the Grizzlies be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Memphis is a 5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.