Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Utah 7-25, Miami 17-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.00

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center. The Jazz are limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

Last Wednesday, the Jazz lost to the Knicks on the road by a decisive 119-103 margin.

Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Knicks only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Heat last Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 128-115 loss to the Pacers. Miami was down 107-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Heat's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kel'El Ware, who went 9 for 11 en route to 25 points plus three blocks, and Bam Adebayo, who went 8 for 12 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. Ware continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 7-25. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-15.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 25th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-12 against the spread).

The Jazz came up short against the Heat when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 126-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Heat's Jimmy Butler, who went 12 for 19 en route to 37 points plus seven assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Jazz be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Miami is a big 8.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.