Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Utah 1-6, Milwaukee 1-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.12

What to Know

Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while the Bucks will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Jazz are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 135-126 on Monday. The win was a breath of fresh air for Utah as it put an end to their seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.

The Jazz can attribute much of their success to Keyonte George, who almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine assists, and John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, George also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in March.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Cavaliers by a score of 116-114. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Milwaukee, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Damian Lillard, who earned 36 points plus seven assists.

Utah made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-6. As for Milwaukee, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-6.

While only the Jazz took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bucks are probably looking forward to this one considering their 9.5 advantage in the spread. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 2-5, while Utah is 1-6.

The Jazz strolled past the Bucks in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 123-108. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Jazz since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.