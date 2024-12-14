3rd Quarter Report

The Suns already have more points against the Jazz than they managed in total against the Magic last Sunday. The Suns have jumped out to a 115-109 lead against the Jazz.

The Suns entered the match with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Jazz hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Phoenix 12-11, Utah 5-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Suns are 8-2 against the Jazz since February of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Phoenix Suns are set to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET at Delta Center with a little bit of extra rest. The Suns are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, the Suns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 115-110 to the Magic. Phoenix got off to an early lead (up 12 with 2:42 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 141 points the game before, the Jazz faltered in their contest on Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 141-97 defeat at the hands of the Kings. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah in their matchups with Sacramento: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Jazz's defeat came about despite a quality game from Keyonte George, who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus six assists and five rebounds. George is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. Less helpful for the Jazz was Svi Mykhailiuk's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 12-11. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-18.

Looking ahead, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when expected to win.

The Suns beat the Jazz 120-112 in their previous matchup back in November. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.