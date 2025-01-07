The Washington Wizards host the Houston Rockets in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Washington is 6-27 overall and 5-14 at home, while Houston is 23-12 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Rockets have won the last four meetings between the teams, including a 107-92 home victory in November. Houston is 20-15 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 12-20-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Houston is favored by 12 points in the latest Rockets vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225 points. Before entering any Wizards vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 133-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Houston vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Rockets spread: Wizards +12

Wizards vs. Rockets over/under: 225 points

Wizards vs. Rockets money line: Wizards: +504, Rockets: -714

Wizards vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Wizards vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards are headed into this one off a 110-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The loss comes despite 28 points from Kyle Kuzma, while No. 2 overall draft pick, Alex Sarr, had a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards. Meanwhile, Jared Butler contributed 17 points off the bench, which is a season-high for the fourth-year pro.

While the Wizards got off to a horrendous start versus the spread, they are over .500 over the last four weeks. Washington is 6-5 ATS over its last 11 games, including going 5-2 ATS over its last seven home games. Meanwhile, Houston has covered just once over its last five contests and is dealing with multiple injuries. Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) is out, while Tari Eason (illness) is doubtful, and Jalen Green (knee) is listed as questionable. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rockets can cover

Meanwhile, the Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 119-115 win. The victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Green scored 33 points in addition to six rebounds, while Amen Thompson -- filling in for the injured Smith -- had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rockets hang their hats on the defensive end, as they allow the lowest 2-point percentage and give up the second-fewest made 3-pointers per game. Houston also dominates the glass, leading the NBA in rebounds, and that's contributed to it ranking third in both defensive rating and points allowed per game. It is facing a Wizards team also dealing with ailments of its own as Malcolm Brogdon (foot) is out, while Jordan Poole (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (illness) are listed as questionable. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Wizards vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 133-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.