New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely with a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Saturday. While the team did not offer any sort of timeline, Shams Charania reported that Williamson will be re-evaluated in the "coming weeks."

This has been a rough start to the season for Williamson, who missed the team's season opener due to illness and was scratched from three of the last four games due to hamstring tightness. When he was on the court, he did not live up to his usual standards. In six appearances, he was averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists on just 45.2% shooting.

Williamson's injury is the latest blow for a Pelicans team in the midst of an injury crisis. Trey Murphy III (hamstring) has not played yet, while Dejounte Murray (hand), Herb Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (adductor), and Jordan Hawkins (back) are all sidelined after being hurt earlier in the season.

Due to their array of injuries, the Pelicans have gotten off to a 3-7 start, which is tied for the second-worst record in the tough Western Conference.

