Draft Scouting Report:
Summary:
Colton Dowell was a four-time All-OVC performer (two first team, two second team) at UT-Martin. His final season was his best, as he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions.
Strengths:
- Adjusts to the football well
- Good overall athleticism for bigger-bodied receiver
- Above-average route-runner
- Excellent hands to make some of the tougher catches look routine. Proper hand technique as well. Can win low or above the rim.
Weaknesses:
- Needs to be a bit more violent at the top of his route vs. handsy defensive backs.
- Not overly elusive runner after the catch.