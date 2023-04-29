Draft Scouting Report:

Summary:

Colton Dowell was a four-time All-OVC performer (two first team, two second team) at UT-Martin. His final season was his best, as he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions.

Strengths:

Adjusts to the football well

Good overall athleticism for bigger-bodied receiver

Above-average route-runner

Excellent hands to make some of the tougher catches look routine. Proper hand technique as well. Can win low or above the rim.

Weaknesses: