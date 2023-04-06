Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.41 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kamren Curl

Summary:

Keidron Smith has great size for the position but lacks burst at the route stem. He has great awareness and route recognition, which allow him to anticipate and play downhill on breaks. The Ole Miss transfer is a bit stiff transitioning across the field in man coverage and projects more as a heavy zone coverage scheme cornerback. Smith is a quick learner and should contribute early in some capacity at the next level.

Strengths:

Versatile cornerback with extensive experience in the SEC

Great length for the position

Great awareness; recognizes routes and anticipates breaks

Quick learner

Weaknesses: