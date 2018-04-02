Player Blurb: Stephen Roberts, FS, Auburn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Twitchy safety with smaller frame than the normal safety in the NFL. Agility and burst don't equate to him being around the football as much as you'd expect but those plus attributes do lead to him being effective in zone coverage. Would like to see more plays on the football.

College Recap:

Stephen Roberts started his career on shaky ground and was often downgraded and pushed to the sideline by then-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Roberts, a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, blossomed during his final two seasons at Auburn. He was known as one of the toughest pass-run combo safeties in the SEC.

Roberts finished his career with 13 tackles, but no season was as big as his senior year at Auburn, where he took on more run assignments on defense and was stellar in big games. He accumulated six tackles for loss, forced a fumble and defend seven passes during his senior season at safety. He also returned punts, including a career-long 58-yarder against Alabama in the 2016 Iron Bowl. Roberts (5-11, 189) might be small, but his speed and technique played a big part in keeping teams in check as they attempted to go deep with the pass or sideline to sideline on the run. -- Brandon Marcello