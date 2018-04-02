Player Blurb: Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Classic LSU offensive tackle. Big, strong with limited foot quickness. Typically plays under control but will lose at the pass-rushing apex to smaller, quicker, more refined pass-rushers.

College Recap:

Weathersby played right away after leaving high school as a highly-touted offensive tackle prospect. As a freshman he saw action in all 12 games with one start, which came in SEC play against Ole Miss. By his sophomore season in 2016, Weathersby had played in eight games on the year and made three starts, splitting time with Maea Teuhema at right tackle.

Weathersby then made his mark during the 2017 season, locking down the starting right tackle job. He started the first four games of the year before sitting out against Troy with an injury, then he returned to action to earn a start on the road at Florida before sitting out of a home win over Auburn. Weathersby then started at right tackle in the final six games of the year, including the Citrus Bowl matchup with Notre Dame in January. -- Shea Dixon