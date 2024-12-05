Only five weeks of the 2024 NFL season remain. Which means we've had a fair amount of time to assess this year's top players, and maybe, just maybe, identify the best candidates to claim MVP honors.

As we enter Week 14, we've attempted to do just that, polling more than a dozen of our NFL experts for this season's top individual accolade. Below, you'll find our complete list of voters, how we scored top-five votes for MVP, and our collective pick for this season's most valuable player:

Our panel of voters (13): Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Will Brinson, Joel Corry, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Leger Douzable, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Garrett Podell, Pete Prisco, Kevin Steimle, Tyler Sullivan

Voting rules:

Each first-place vote counts for 5 points

Each second-place vote counts for 4 points

Each third-place vote counts for 3 points

Each fourth-place vote counts for 2 points

Each fifth-place vote counts for 1 point

The full MVP leaderboard

Last poll: 1. Allen (76), 2. Jackson (56), 3. Goff (38), 4. Barkley (33), 5. Henry (9)

Allen had an MVP-type moment in the Bills' prime-time beatdown of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, cementing himself as maybe the top crunch-time playmaker of this year's quarterbacks, save for Mahomes. Barkley, however, is making a real push as the centerpiece of the Eagles offense, already approaching 1,500 rushing yards -- a career high -- to surpass Jackson as the No. 2 in our pecking order.

Most first-place votes

Bills QB Josh Allen (9) Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (3) Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (1)

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 64.6 YDs 2691 TD 20 INT 5 YD/Att 7.56 View Profile

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 246 Yds 1499 TD 11 FL 1 View Profile

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 67.0 YDs 3290 TD 29 INT 3 YD/Att 8.68 View Profile

Allen is the clear favorite here, but the real takeaway might be Jackson's decline; one week after drawing four first-place votes, the Ravens star got just a single one this time. It's probably no coincidence after Barkley shined against Jackson's Ravens in Philly's Week 13 win over Baltimore.

Last poll: 1. Allen (12), 2. Jackson (4)

Most total ballots

Bills QB Josh Allen (13) Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (13) Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (12) Lions QB Jared Goff (11) Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (5) Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (4) Chargers QB Justin Herbert (3) Ravens RB Derrick Henry (2) Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (1) Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (1)

Last poll: 1. Allen (16), 2. Jackson (15), 3. Goff (13), 4. Barkley (13), 5. Henry (7)

Interestingly enough, while Jackson didn't get a single first-place nod this time, he still appeared on more ballots than Barkley; those who like the Eagles running back for the award really like him. Two under-the-radar names to watch: Hurts and Mahomes, who still had top-six representation among players in our latest poll, two years after they finished No. 2 and No. 1 in actual MVP voting, respectively.

Positional representation

QB (7) RB (2) OLB (1)

No surprise, but quarterbacks reign supreme here. The fact both Barkley and Henry continue to draw votes speaks to the renewed importance of physical rushing attacks this season, though.

Actual MVP favorite

The oddsmakers generally agree with the votes here, especially among the top three choices, as FanDuel pegs Allen (-280) as the clear favorite to take home this year's top individual hardware, with Barkley in second (+550) and Jackson in third (+850). Where things differ is after these three: FanDuel likes Mahomes and Goff (+1500) as equally compelling top-five candidates, while the oddsmakers have Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (+6500) the next-best long shot, despite zero of our CBS Sports experts casting a single vote for the gunslinger this time around.