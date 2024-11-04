The 2024 NFL trade deadline is upon us. All 32 teams have until just 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 5 to finalize any deals occurring before the 2025 offseason. Which means it's crunch time for anyone looking to make a last-minute addition -- or subtraction -- to their lineup.

With that in mind, here are five of the players most likely to be dealt to new homes by Tuesday's cutoff:

Adam Thielen CAR • WR • #19 TAR 12 REC 8 REC YDs 109 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Typically a 34-year-old wide receiver with a hamstring issue wouldn't draw a ton of interest, but Thielen has proven when on the field to remain a reliable technician. The fact he hasn't played since late September might also work in his favor, considering he's had ample time to rest up. The former Minnesota Vikings standout would surely welcome a chance to close his underrated career with a contender.

Mike Williams NYJ • WR • #18 TAR 21 REC 12 REC YDs 166 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The former Los Angeles Chargers star has been the subject of trade rumors ever since Aaron Rodgers all but singled him out for a wrong route in the New York Jets loss that preceded the club's trade for Davante Adams. Since then, Williams has managed just two catches on four targets, and basically the entire NFL has awaited his next move. As a secondary contested-catch option, he's still got a bit of value.

Kendrick Bourne NE • WR • #84 TAR 14 REC 8 REC YDs 70 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Conflicting reports have muddied whether Bourne is available, but let's not kid ourselves: At 2-7, the New England Patriots aren't in a position to be picky about selling aging role players. And Bourne, though banged up in recent years, has been a decent reserve for longer than fellow Patriots wideout K.J. Osborn, another potential trade chip. A reunion with the San Francisco 49ers could make sense.

Smith has been a speculated target of the Detroit Lions for weeks, with the NFC contenders searching for pass-rushing depth after Aidan Hutchinson's serious leg injury. NBC News all but confirmed as much, on Sunday reporting that the former Pro Bowler is expected to end up in Motown. Either way, it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to collect something for a proven but aging standout on an expiring contract.

A year after he changed teams during the 2023 season, Joseph-Day is a prime candidate to relocate once more. He's been a solid piece of the Tennessee Titans' relatively stingy defense, anchoring the front with three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits, but he's also 29 on a one-year deal after stints with both the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The Titans need as many future picks as they can get.