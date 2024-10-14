Six weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season are nearly in the books. Which means we're fast approaching the midway point of the fall calendar. And, with that, the in-season trade deadline.
Here's everything you need to know:
What is the NFL trade deadline?
It's the official cutoff for any trades between teams until the official start of the 2025 offseason (March 12). After the deadline, players can only be added via free agency, waivers or practice-squad signings.
When is the deadline?
The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which is between Weeks 9 and 10 on the regular-season schedule. This is one week later than usual, as the NFL previously held it on the Tuesday following Week 8 from 2012-2023. Prior to that, the deadline was even earlier, falling on the Tuesday after Week 6.
Do deadline deals actually happen?
Absolutely. It's not quite NBA- or MLB-level activity, but the NFL has seen an uptick in big-name movement over the last decade or so, arguably due to both adjusted deadline dates and an influx of aggressive general managers. Pro Bowlers acquired around recent deadlines include Christian McCaffrey (2022), Amari Cooper (2018), Emmanuel Sanders (2019), T.J. Hockenson (2022), Montez Sweat (2023), Roquan Smith (2022), Von Miller (2021), Jalen Ramsey (2019) and Stephon Gilmore (2021).
Notable trade candidates
The following players have been widely speculated or reported as potential trade chips or register as possible targets due to expiring or bloated contracts, probable team rebuilds, etc.
Note: Asterisks denote former Pro Bowl selections.
|Position
|Players
QB
RB
Miles Sanders* (Panthers), Dameon Pierce (Texans)
|WR
|Davante Adams* (Jets), Amari Cooper* (Browns), Tee Higgins (Bengals), DeAndre Hopkins* (Titans), Adam Thielen* (Panthers), Mike Williams (Jets), Kendrick Bourne (Patriots), Treylon Burks (Titans)
|TE
|Evan Engram* (Jaguars), Austin Hooper (Patriots)
|OL
|Cam Robinson (Jaguars), Braden Smith (Colts), Joe Noteboom (Rams), Walker Little (Jaguars)
|DL
|Sebastian Joseph-Day (Titans), Roy Robertson-Harris (Jaguars)
|EDGE
|Za'Darius Smith* (Browns), Haason Reddick* (Jets), Azeez Ojulari (Giants), Jadeveon Clowney* (Panthers), Josh Uche (Patriots)
|LB
|Devin Lloyd (Jaguars), Jamin Davis (Commanders)
|CB
|Jonathan Jones (Patriots), Tre'Davious White* (Rams), Emmanuel Forbes (Commanders), Avonte Maddox (Eagles)
|S
|Xavier Woods (Panthers), Andre Cisco (Jaguars), James Bradberry* (Eagles)
Which teams could be buyers and sellers?
Potential buyers
- Detroit Lions: A year after reaching the NFC title game, they still look like maybe the most dangerous team in the league when firing on all cylinders. Losing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to injury could prompt them to explore emergency help, however. Their division is also jam-packed.
- Kansas City Chiefs: They're 5-0 despite a rash of key injuries, including to Patrick Mahomes' top veteran receivers in Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown. While Mahomes, Andy Reid and a blitz-happy Steve Spagnuolo defense will keep them feisty, they could use additional insurance at the skill spots.
- Minnesota Vikings: No one expected them to start 5-0, and yet the NFC North is suddenly loaded with potential playoff contenders. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, meanwhile, isn't a stranger to an in-season splash, landing T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions in 2022.
Potential sellers
- Carolina Panthers: The Andy Dalton spark has pretty much worn all the way off now; regardless of who's under center, they've got work to do to become relevant again. And at 1-5, with the entire infrastructure in need of a reboot, there's hardly a better time to auction any worthwhile assets.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Each week seems to bring a new level of crisis here, with both coaches and players now hoping for a cultural reset after "a lot of quit" in a Week 6 blowout loss overseas. At 1-5, with lots of money tied to Trevor Lawrence down the road, they could afford to start selling vets.
- New England Patriots: They probably don't want to completely strip down new quarterback Drake Maye's supporting cast, but is there that much to strip down anyway? With a new coach and general manager, the No. 1 priority, besides developing Maye, should be collecting picks to build around him.