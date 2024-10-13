Another week, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. Sunday brought plenty of drama, from Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson going head to head in a battle of dual threats to Drake Maye making his anticipated debut as the New England Patriots' new quarterback.

Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's Week 6 matchups:

Remember the first few games of the season, when it looked as if the No. 1 pick was ill-prepared for the speed of the NFL? That's all changed of late, including Sunday, when Williams diced up the Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary to the tune of four scores. Suddenly the Chicago Bears are relevant in the NFC North.

Loser: Doug Pederson

If the Bears' stock is way up after their trip to London, Pederson's is near rock bottom. Trevor Lawrence isn't perfect, but the entire offensive operation was once again a liability in a blowout loss to Chicago. Now 1-5 on the year, Pederson is mirroring his own collapse as lightning-in-a-bottle Philadelphia Eagles coach.

Winner: Texans' run game

C.J. Stroud finished strong in Houston's big win over the Patriots, too, but he's sure benefited from a deep running group this season. Weeks after guys like Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale took the reins of the backfield, Joe Mixon was back at full speed against New England, and Dameon Pierce exploded, too.

Loser: Kevin Stefanski

Yikes. On a day Jim Schwartz's defense actually kept the A.J. Brown-led Eagles within reach, Deshaun Watson was once again unable to elevate a downtrodden offense, the banged-up line suffered yet another major injury, and both the pre-snap fundamentals and critical-down play calls left a lot to be desired.

The Eagles quarterback started slow coming out of the bye, but he did one critical thing against Cleveland: controlled the ball. More than that, he enjoyed a respectable outing from Vic Fangio's up-and-down defense, and finally had both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at his disposal again.

Loser: The Saints' season

Rookie Spencer Rattler showed some nice zip to his passes filling in for Derek Carr, that's for sure. But they've now lost four straight after a surprisingly hot start under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Dennis Allen's defense surrendered almost 600 yards to the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Has this guy gotten better with age? He's as stationary as he's ever been, and yet the 39-year-old might be the best quarterback on the Indianapolis Colts' roster. No joke. Anthony Richardson is the superior talent, but Flacco was unfazed lofting up two key scores in a tight win over the Tennessee Titans.

Loser: Cowboys' early-game scripts

Falling behind to the Detroit Lions 27-6 in the first half is one thing. Doing it after also trailing 21-6 and 28-6 in separate games earlier this season suggests some real issues in Dallas. Dak Prescott has been iffy in the red zone on offense, and Mike Zimmer's yet to bring a suffocating touch to the other side.

Winner: Matt LaFleur's offense

Jordan Love was scattershot in Week 5's win over the Los Angeles Rams, but everything clicked back into place against the Arizona Cardinals, with the gunslinger airing it out for four scores, including two to briefly disgruntled Romeo Doubs. No matter who's out wide for them, they've got home run potential.