The Cardinals are the NFC West leaders at 5-4, a result not many pundits saw heading into the season. The 49ers and Rams sit half-a-game back at 4-4, while the Seahawks are 4-5 after a crushing overtime loss to Los Angeles in Week 9. With star running back Christian McCaffrey expected to return this week, San Francisco is the favorite on FanDuel at +105 odds, followed by Arizona (+220), Los Angeles (+380), and Seattle (+1100). On Sunday, the 49ers (-6.5) will visit the Buccaneers and will try to come through for anyone backing them with their Week 10 NFL score predictions and Week 10 NFL picks. Can San Francisco win for the third time in four games against a Tampa Bay team playing on a short week?

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 10 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 11-4 betting record in Week 9, he is now 63-27 (70%) since Week 4.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's tenth week, Cohen is high on the Steelers (+2.5, 45) to beat the Commanders in a road upset, 23-20. Coach Mike Tomlin made a bold decision to start veteran quarterback Russell Wilson before the team's Week 7 matchup vs. the Jets, but thus far, the move has been a stroke of genius. In two games against the New York teams, Wilson has averaged 271 yards passing and accounted for four total touchdowns. Pittsburgh's top wide receiver, George Pickens, has averaged more than 90 yards receiving in these two games, a steep increase from his play under former starter, Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh is also fueled by a successful rushing attack featuring Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in his last three games, while Warren has added more than 50 total yards as the team's change-of-pace back over the last two contests. Against a Commanders defense that surrenders the fourth most rushing yards per game (143.0), Wilson's successful passing may further open up the rushing lanes for Pittsburgh's running backs. Cohen also trusts Pittsburgh's defense and special teams more than Washington's and expects them to win this battle of likely 2024-25 playoff teams. See his other Week 10 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points in a matchup that "should feature plenty of points between two dynamic offenses," making it a must-bet for the over.

Who wins each Week 10 NFL game, and which game crushes the over?