Two NFC East rivals will collide in Week 2 when the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants have dominated this series in recent years, going 8-2-1 in their past 11 meetings with Washington. However, New York scored just six points at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, while the Commanders looked explosive at times with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center. The latest Week 2 NFL odds list the Commanders as 1.5-point favorites at home, but should you include Washington in your Week 2 NFL parlay picks and NFL betting card?

Elsewhere on the Week 2 NFL schedule, Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will visit Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Will Carr lead his team to victory on the road, or will the Cowboys (-6.5) cover one of the largest NFL spreads in Week 2? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-6) to cover at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were the biggest betting favorites in Week 1 but suffered a surprising 16-10 setback at home against the New England Patriots. Things don't get any easier for Joe Burrow and the Bengals as they travel to square off against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday.

The Bengals have lost each of their last five games played in Week 2 and they're just 4-10 against the spread in their past 14 games against an opponent from the AFC. Kansas City, meanwhile, is 16-4 in its last 20 games played in September and 6-1 in its past seven games played in Week 2. Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice finished with 103 receiving yards in the season-opening win and he torched the Bengals the last time these two teams squared off, hauling in five receptions for 127 yards. SportsLine's model projects the Chiefs to score 30 points against Cincinnati on Sunday, a big reason why Kansas City covers the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

