Will this be the year that the Dallas Cowboys return to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly three decades? Their Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns provided their fans with plenty of hope. The Cowboys dominated throughout, winning 33-17 in a contest where the score was closer than the game itself. Dallas' defense had six sacks and forced two turnovers. Their special teams contributed four field goals from Brandon Aubrey and a punt return touchdown from KaVontae Turpin.

With Dak Prescott receiving a four year, $240 million deal last Sunday morning, the Cowboys have locked up their two most important pieces on offense, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. With a well-rounded veteran team, the sky might be the limit for Dallas in the wide open NFC.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's second week, Cohen is high on the Arizona Cardinals to upset the Los Angeles Rams, 27-26. Arizona played Buffalo close in Week 1, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, while rushing five times for 57 yards. His touchdown pass came to wide receiver Michael Wilson on the game's first drive.

The Cardinals new dynamic receiving combo of rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison and tight end Trey McBride was quiet against the Bills, with Harrison only catching one pass for four yards. McBride led the team in targets with nine, catching five passes for 30 yards. It's reasonable to expect much better numbers from both players against a weaker Los Angeles unit. With the Rams facing major injury issues, especially on offense, Cohen expects the underdog Cardinals to prevail in the game's final minutes. See his other Week 2 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking an NFC favorite to dominate its Week 2 opponent by more than two touchdowns.

Who wins each Week 2 NFL game, and which NFC team throttles its opponent? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 2 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.