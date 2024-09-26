There were eight underdogs who won outright last week, and early-season upsets have made making NFL score predictions on a weekly basis a challenge. The Bengals have been the biggest favorite on the NFL schedule in two of the three weeks played so far and lost both games. Now, the Bengals are favored once again in Carolina, but the Panthers have surging confidence after beating the Raiders as 5.5-point underdogs last week. Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals right the ship or should Cincinnati be on upset alert when you make your NFL predicions? Identifying potential trouble spots early will be critical if you're going to beat your friends, family and co-workers in NFL pick'em pools or win big with your spread, money line and over/under bets. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 4 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Falcons (-2.5) to earn a win at home over the Saints, 23-20. Atlanta was a missed call away from beating the Chiefs last week and now its staring down the barrel of a must-win game against New Orleans. A loss would put them two games back in the NFC South and the Saints would own the tiebreaker while a win would open things up for everybody in the division.

The Saints absolutely destroyed the Panthers and Cowboys to open the season but looked much more fallible in a loss to the Eagles last week. Philadelphia put up 460 yards of total offense in a 15-12 win while holding New Orleans to 219 yards of total offense. The Falcons beat the Saints 24-15 as 2-point underdogs at home last season and Cohen sees a late Bijan Robinson touchdown giving them a 23-20 win over New Orleans in Week 4. See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 4 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 4 NFL game, and which game smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 4 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.