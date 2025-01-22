The Dallas Cowboys are perhaps the NFL's most unpredictable team when it comes to this offseason's coaching carousel. Will they pry Deion Sanders from college football? Will they turn to an old friend in Kellen Moore? It turns out they might just stay in-house, as incumbent offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is set for a second interview for the club's head coaching job, as NFL Media reported Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Schottenheimer is "well respected in the building," NFL.com noted Tuesday, indicating Dallas views the assistant as an "intriguing option" to replace the departed Mike McCarthy. This comes days after oddsmakers suddenly tabbed Schottenheimer the favorite to land the Cowboys' top job, despite bigger external names like Sanders once making headlines as splashy targets.

The son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, the Cowboys offensive coordinator has been working at the NFL level for close to three decades, although his roles in Dallas have not included play-calling responsibilities. Originally hired as a coaching analyst in 2022, Schottenheimer was promoted to coordinator after Moore's departure, spending the last two seasons as McCarthy's second-hand man.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Schottenheimer spent one year as the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game coordinator and three seasons as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, overseeing three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances by quarterback Russell Wilson.