2025 NFL Draft trade tracker: Live updates, grades, analysis, draft order changes, Round 1 picks by team

If there's anything we know for sure regarding the 2025 NFL Draft, it's that it will include a bevy of trades that will immediately destroy millions of mock drafts. 

Trades have become synonymous with the draft, and this year's draft is expected to follow suit. Prior to the start of the draft, there were rumblings that the Chicago Bears may try to trade up from their No. 10 overall pick in an attempt to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Conversely, the Pittsburgh Steelers, holders of the 21st overall pick, are one of the teams that could trade back in the first round. 

There's also the Shedeur Sanders element of the draft and how the Colorado quarterback will impact the amount of trades that happen on Thursday night. One possible scenario is either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants -- who respectively own the first two picks in the second round -- trading back into the first round to draft Sanders. It's possible that the Browns and/or Giants could trade back into the second round to draft another quarterback. 

We'll be keeping track of every trade that goes down in our live blog below. Make sure you bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it throughout the evening. 

Texans, Browns swap late-round picks 

Browns receive

  • 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 166 overall)
  • 2027 fifth-round pick

Texans receive

  • 2025 sixth round pick (No. 179 overall)
  • 2025 sixth round pick (No. 216 overall) 
  • 2025 seventh round pick (No. 255 overall) 
Bryan DeArdo
April 24, 2025, 8:58 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 4:58 pm EDT
