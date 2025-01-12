The 2025 NFL playoffs feature the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers visiting the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card Weekend. The Eagles have won 12 of their last 13 games on their way to a NFC East title. They rested their starters in Week 18, but still topped the New York Giants, 20-13. Meanwhile, the Packers lost two consecutive games. Last week, Green Bay lost to the Chicago Bears, 24-22. These teams met in Week 1, when the Eagles beat the Packers, 34-29, in Brazil.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a five-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds from the SportsLine Consensus, up 1.5 from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Eagles are -254 money-line favorites (risk $254 to win $100), while the Packers are +200 underdogs.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. He is an outstanding 76-32-2 (+3889) on his last 110 picks in games involving the Packers.

Now, White has zoned in on Packers vs. Eagles. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Eagles:

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -5

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -254, Green Bay +208

PHI: Eagles are 11-6 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 9-8 ATS this season

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love owns a rocket of an arm and can make virtually any throw. This season, Love was tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (25) with 3,389 passing yards. The Utah State product has eight games with multiple passing touchdowns. In the Week 1 contest against the Eagles, Love had 260 yards and two passing scores.

Running back Josh Jacobs was dominant in his first season with the Packers. The Alabama product ranked sixth in carries (301) and rushing yards (1,329) and was fourth in rushing touchdowns (15). Jacobs scored a rushing touchdown in eight straight games.

Why the Eagles can cover

Running back Saquon Barkley was one top playmakers in the league in 2024. The Penn State product led the NFL in rushing yards (2,005) and was eighth in rushing touchdowns (13) with 5.8 yards per carry. He's logged 33 catches, 278 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Barkley has 11 games with 100-plus yards this season.

Receiver A.J. Brown led the team in receiving yards (1,079) with seven touchdowns. He secured 17 catches of 20-plus yards downfield. In Week 1 against the Packers, Brown had five receptions for a season-high 119 receiving and a score. Receiver DeVonta Smith is another weapon in the passing attack. Smith had 68 catches for 833 yards and a team-best eight touchdowns this campaign.

How to make Packers vs. Eagles picks

White has analyzed Packers vs. Eagles from every possible angle. He's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Eagles vs. Packers on Sunday, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?