The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and we saw some notable movement. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills picked up new WR1s, the Detroit Lions found a veteran to start in place of Aidan Hutchinson and the Washington Commanders scored a star cornerback.

How have Super Bowl odds shifted since some of the transactions we witnessed over the past month. Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds, courtesy of BetMGM.

Super Bowl odds

The favorites

To the surprise of no one, the Chiefs are still the favorites to win it all following Tuesday's trade deadline. They actually got better with the additions of DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche. Even if they aren't blowing out opponents right now, you know Andy Reid's squad is set up for another playoff run.

If it's not the Chiefs, I would take the Lions as the best team in the NFL. They have the No. 1 scoring offense in the league (32.3 points per game), and are tied in having the No. 1 turnover margin in the league (+11). Jared Goff is the most efficient quarterback in the NFL, and he's surrounded by talented weapons. They will make a deep run.

The Ravens are the other clear favorite to win Super Bowl LIX. You can understand why with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry making up the most lethal backfield in the league. Baltimore averages 7.1 yards per play and 5.9 yards per rush this season. Both would be NFL records. However, the Ravens have the worst pass defense in the NFL this season (280.9 passing yards allowed per game), and Tre'Davious White isn't going to be enough to help.

Commanders have value?

Washington's general manager Adam Peters realized his team's window is open in Year 1 with Jayden Daniels, so he went out and traded for four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Did you realize Washington's window is legitimately open? According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Commanders have the second-best odds in the NFC to win the Super Bowl. There is value at +2200.

Cardinals disrespected?

The Cardinals, who have won three straight games, currently lead the NFC West with a 5-4 record. Can they hold onto this division lead? After all, they have the third-weakest strength of schedule remaining this season. The defense showed out against Chicago last week, keeping Caleb Williams' unit out of the end zone entirely. But the rival Rams have also put together three straight victories, and the 49ers are poised for a run with the return of Christian McCaffrey. Maybe the +6600 price is warranted.

