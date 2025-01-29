Fans are flocking to New Orleans for a chance to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rematch in Super Bowl LIX. And now two beloved local establishments are getting in on the Super Bowl action, with Pat's King of Steaks, a longtime cheesesteak institution in South Philly, agreeing to a bet with Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, a staple of the Chiefs' home city, over the upcoming big game.

The wager is simple: If the Eagles win it all, Joe's will be responsible for sending Pat's a selection of its classic barbecue, and not only that, but feeding an entire local fire department in Philly. If the Chiefs win, Pat's will be required to foot the bill, sending cheesesteaks to Joe's and a Kansas City-area firehouse.

"I grew up just blocks from where the Birds play, and Pat's has been a heartbeat of South Philadelphia since 1930," said Pat's owner Frankie Olivieri, a third-generation operator. "We've got the spirit running through our kitchen and neighborhood. There's no way we're losing this bet."

Joe's is just as confident making the wager on behalf of the reigning champion Chiefs.

"The Barbeque Capital of the world is ready to keep the trophy where it has been the past two seasons," said Joe's owner Jeff Stehney. "It's going to be a great game, and the Eagles are a great team, but Chiefs Kingdom is on a mission to make history."